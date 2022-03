CINCINNATI (WANE) – An overtime goal by the Cyclones’ Lincoln Griffin put the nail in the coffin in Cincinnati’s final regular season meeting with the Fort Wayne Komets.

Fort Wayne’s Zach Pochiro hit a game-tying goal in the third period to force overtime, but the Komets could not complete the comeback in the extra period.

The Komets continue their road trip with a visit to the Iowa Heartlanders on Wednesday.