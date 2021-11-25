Komets fall in overtime on annual Thanksgiving Day game

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Toledo’s Josh Dickinson scored with 8.6 seconds left in overtime as the Komets fell 3-2 to the Walleye at War Memorial Coliseum in the annual Bob Chase Memorial Game on Thanksgiving.

It looked like it was going to be a good night for Komets fans as Fort Wayne’s Will Graber deflected a shot into the Toledo net just 48 seconds in, giving the Komets a 1-0 lead.

Down 2-1 in the third period Tyler Busch’s goal would knot the game and help send it to overtime.

The Komets are off on Friday, but return to action on Saturday when they travel to the Indy Fuel.