Komets fall in first road game of season

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WANE) – The Komets played their first road game of the season on Wednesday night, suffering a 6-4 loss at the hands of Kalamazoo.

Brady Shaw scored the game’s first goal – his third of the season – 9:26 into the first period. After two Kalamazoo goals Mason Bergh’s second goal of the year knotted the game at 2-2 after the first frame.

In the second period Kalamazoo scored two straight to take a 4-2 lead, but Brad Morrison’s first goal as a Komets came 18:58 into the period to make it a 4-3 game heading to the third.

In the third period Dylan Sadoway’s second goal of the night gave Kalamazoo a 5-3 lead just 3:46 into the frame. Matthew Boudens would score his fourth goal of the year on a power play st 7:13 to cut Fort Wayne’s deficit to 5-4, but an empty net goal by Tyler Sorenson would set the final at 6-4.

Stephen Dhillon stopped 29-of-34 shots in goal for the Komets.

The Komets, who fell to 2-2 overall, are back home on Friday night when they host Jacksonville at 8:05 p.m.