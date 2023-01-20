KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WANE) – Fort Wayne fell to Kalamazoo 3-1 on Friday night in Fort Wayne’s first game back from the ECHL All-Star break.

Drake Rymsha scored his 12 goal of the year in the second period to knot the game at one apiece.

With just 4:33 remaining in the third period Erik Bradford put Kalamazoo in the lead for good at 2-1. The Wings added an empty net goal for secure a 3-1 win.

Ryan Fanti stopped 35 of 37 shots in goal for Fort Wayne.

The Komets are back in action on Saturday when they host the Indy Fuel at 7:30 p.m. at War Memorial Coliseum.