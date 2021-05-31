Komets fall in 21st – and final – meeting with Indy Fuel this season

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Komets and Indy Fuel met for the 21st – and final – time this season with Indy beating Fort Wayne 5-2 at Indiana Farmers Coliseum on Memorial Day.

The Komets scored first when Zach Pochiro punched home an Indy turnover in their own zone to give Fort Wayne a 1-0 lead. It was Pochiro’s 12th goal of the season.

However, Indy would tally two goals to close out the first period with a 2-1 lead.

Indy would add two more goal in the second frame to take a 4-1 lead heading into the third.

Marco Roy netted his 10th goal with 3:14 remaining in the third to cut it to 4-2, but Dmitri Osipov’s goal with 1:08 left set the final at 5-2.

Dylan Ferguson stopped 33-fo-38 shots in goal for the Komets.

The Komets now have just three games left in the regular season, all on the road against the Utah Grizzlies starting on Wednesday.

