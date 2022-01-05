Komets fall flat against rival Toledo

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – With first place on the line in the ECHL Central Division, the Komets fell flat against rival Toledo Walleye, 7-2.

It only took eight seconds into the game for the Walleye to begin their scoring onslaught. Keeghan Howeshell struck first for Toledo in the first period.

The Komets struck back with a goal from Matt Alvaro more than 12 minutes in. However, Toledo struck back with two more first period goals from Brett Boeing and Randy Gazzola. The scoring would only continue to pile up for Toledo.

Fort Wayne heads to Cincinnati to take on the Cyclones on Friday before hosting the Walleye again on Saturday.