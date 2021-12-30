Komets: Fake account asking ticket giveaway contestants for credit card info

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Scammers have “ruined” a Fort Wayne Komets ticket giveaway contest.

The team said in a post on Facebook that a fake Komets account was contacting “winners” of a recent ticket giveaway the team launched. The account then asked the fans for credit card information, the team said.

“Please do not enter your credit card information for anything related to this contest,” the Komets said. “Real winners will be contacted through a message and will only be asked for a name to leave tickets under at Will Call.”

The K’s were giving away tickets to their popular New Year’s Eve game against the Iowa Heartlanders at the Memorial Coliseum. Fans were asked to ‘Like’ and share the post and tag a friend or family member to bring to the game.

To enter the contest, visit the Komets Facebook page.