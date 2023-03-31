KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WANE) – The Komets failed to clinch a playoff spot Friday night, as Fort Wayne fell 4-3 at Kalamazoo.

There were three scenarios in which Fort Wayne could have clinched a spot in the postseason, but each required the Komets to bring home at least one point on the night.

The Komets, who have been plagued by slow starts over the last two months, again put themselves behind the 8-ball and trailed 2-0 after the first period and 3-1 after two.

Oliver Cooper and Shawn Boudrias would tally goals in the third frame to tie things up at three all, but Ben Copeland’s power play goal with 10:08 remaining proved to be the game-winner.

Ryan Fanti stopped 36-of-40 shots in goal for the Komets.

The Komets return home for two more games this weekend. They host South Carolina at War Memorial Coliseum at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday and Iowa at 5 p.m. Sunday.