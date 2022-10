FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – With both exhibition games out of the way, the 2022-23 ECHL season starts for real on Friday for the Komets, as Fort Wayne opens the new campaign at the Indy Fuel at 7 p.m.

The Komets turn around and play their home opener the following night, hosting the Cincinnnati Cyclones at War Memorial Coliseum on Saturday at 7:30 p.m.