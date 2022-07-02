FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Following the ECHL’s qualified offer deadline on Jun. 30, the Komets have announced they have extended an offer to seven players on last year’s roster.

The ECHL maximum for qualifying offers is eight players, with no more than four veterans (260 regular season professional hockey games played as of the start of the upcoming 2022-23 season).

Among those given a qualified offer is veteran defenseman Zach Tolkinen. If the Komets do not sign Tolkinen to a contract by July 16, he will become a restricted free agent. As for the remaining six players, their rights will be retained by the Komets even if they do not sign a contact by the July 16 deadline.

Scroll below for a complete list of players who were extended a qualifying offer:

Zach Tolkinen, Defenseman

Matt Murphy, Defenseman

Darien Kielb, Defenseman

Samuel Harvey, Goalie

Mark Rassell, Forward

Tyler Busch, Forward

Drake Rymsha, Forward

Visit the ECHL website for a complete list of players who received qualifying offers.