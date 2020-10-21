Komets expect decisions on return to play in next six weeks

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Komets are hopeful they’ll have a 69th season of hockey here in Fort Wayne, but it isn’t a done deal just yet.

“Decisions regarding return to play for the Komets for the 2020-2021 season will be made over the next six weeks,” said Komets president Michael Franke. “We are looking at ways to bring Komet hockey back in a safe manner for our fans, players and staff, that have some semblance of financial justification from a business perspective.”

Earlier this week the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum said it had been approved to host about 3,800 fans at Komets home games, far below capacity. The Coliseum has a capacity of 10,500 for hockey games & concerts, and can seat up to 13,000 for basketball games.

With only 3,800 fans allowed at home games, the Komets could have a tough time making ends meet financially, in part because the team doesn’t make any money on concessions or parking per its deal with the Coliseum.

The ECHL is tentatively set to begin the 2020-21 season using a format that includes a split start, with some teams opening the season on December 11, and others – including the Komets – starting games January 15.

According to Franke, the Komet organization is currently surveying season ticket holders about the upcoming season.

“Right now, we don’t know when the NHL or the AHL is planning on starting, if at all, so we are hoping that the coming weeks will bring better information to make a well-informed decision on the 69th season of Komet Hockey.”