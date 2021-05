FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Hoosier State is seeing a surge in romance scams, this according to a study done by Social Catfish shows that Indiana is 15th on the list.

"About 80% of the people we talked to didn't even know this was a possibility," said President and CEO of Social Catfish David McClellan. "Indiana was the top 30% of all scams. It's definitely not an award to be proud of."