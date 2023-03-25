FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – After falling in a shootout loss on Friday, the Komets stormed back to a 6-3 win over Rapid City on Saturday to even their weekend series with the Rush.

Fort Wayne raced out to a 2-0 in the first period thanks to a pair of goals from Daniel Maggio and Shawn Boudrias.

However, Rapid City answered with back-to-back goals. Alex Aleardi scored on a penalty shot, followed by a strike from Logan Nelson to tie the game midway in the second period. Boudrias answered back with his second goal of the night, but Rapid City’s Nelson tallied another goal to tie the game again heading into the second intermission.

Matt Boudens then put the game on ice with a pair of goals in the final period. Ryan Fanti would add a rare goalie goal on an empty net to create the final margin.

The Komets look to win the rubber match on Sunday against Rapid City. That game is scheduled to start at 5 p.m.