Komets erase 3-goal deficit to split weekend series with Worcester

WORCESTER, Mass. (WANE) – After losing in a shootout the day before, the Komets completed a comeback to take down the Worcester Railers, 6-4, on Sunday.

After trailing in the first period, 3-0, Matt Alvaro and Oliver Cooper each scored to cut the deficit to one.

Minutes into the third period, Worcester’s Jordan Smotherman then netted the Railers’ final goal to stay in front, 4-2.

Fort Wayne then scored four unanswered to overtake Worcester at the final buzzer. Zach Pochiro, Chays Ruddy, Shane Boudrias and Cooper each chipped in on that 4-goal swing.

The Komets complete their 6-game road- trip with a 3-game series against the Adirondack Thunder on Wednesday, Friday and Saturday.