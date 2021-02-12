Komets enter season with two rookies in between the pipes

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – When the Komets open the season on Friday night at Wheeling, K’s fans will notice a more experienced roster on the ice then they’ve seen in recent years. That is, experienced at all positions expect goaltender.

The Komets are entering the 2021 with two goalies on the roster – both rookies. Stefanos Lekkas and Louis-Philip Guindon will man the position for head coach Ben Boudreau, who notes that despite their lack of experience on the ECHL level, this duo is not lacking for talent.

The Komets got a brief look at Lekkas last year, as he signed with the K’s after his college season with the University of Vermont ended and played one game in Fort Wayne before the pandemic cut the season short.

The 25-year old Guindon played the last four seasons at McGill University in Montreal.

Historically, the Komets could rely on their NHL/AHL affiliation to assign one goaltender to Fort Wayne. However, the Komets will not receive any players via their affiliates this season due to the influence of the pandemic, meaning they have to completely fend for themselves when it comes to goalies.