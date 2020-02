KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WANE) – The Komets ended a seven-game road swing with a 5-4 loss on Friday night at Kalamazoo.

Alan Lyszczarczyk netted two goals – including one on the powerplay in the first period – for his 14th and 15th goals of the season. AJ Jenks and Stephen Baylis each tallied one.

Patrick Munson stopped 24-of-29 shots in goal for the Komets.

Fort Wayne will finally return home Saturday night when the Komets play host to Tulsa at 7:35 p.m. at War Memorial Coliseum.