Komets edge Nailers in final meeting with Wheeling this season

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Komets got second period goals from Anthony Nellis and Stephen Harper in the 20th and final meeting of the season with Wheeling to beat the Nailers 2-1 at War Memorial Coliseum on Friday night.

Tim Doherty netted Wheeling’s only goal of the night in the first period, giving Wheeling a 1-0 lead after one. But Nellis responded in the second period with his 10th goal of the year followed by Harper’s 9th, as the Komets went on to win.

Dylan Ferguson stopped 24-of-25 shots in goal for the Komets.

The Komets are off on Saturday, but will host the Indy Fuel at 5 p.m. Sunday at War Memorial Coliseum.