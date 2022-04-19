FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Komets look to defend their Kelly Cup title on Friday as last year’s ECHL champs open the 2022 playoffs with a best-of-seven series against Wheeling.

Games one and two will be at War Memorial Coliseum this Friday and Saturday, with the puck dropping at 8 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., respectively.

These two met ten times in the regular season with the Komets owning a 7-1-2 record against the Nailers. Wheeling never won a game at War Memorial Coliseum during the regular season.