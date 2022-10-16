FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Komets remain a work-in-progress after dropping their second exhibition game to Wheeling in three days on Sunday.

All the scoring came in the first period, where Wheeling struck twice in the first 11 minutes. One of those two goals occurred while the Nailers were shorthanded.

With less than five minutes remaining in the period, Komets captain Anthony Petruzzelli broke loose to create a one-on-one opportunity with Wheeling’s goalie. Petruzzelli then tucked in Fort Wayne’s lone goal of the game.

The Komets open the regular season on Friday, Oct. 21 at the Indy Fuel. The team returns to Memorial Coliseum for their home opener on Saturday, Oct. 22 against Cincinnati.