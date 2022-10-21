INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – Fort Wayne’s first goal of the season came just 2:10 in to the first period of game one, but the Komets fell on the road to open the 2022-23 ECHL campaign by a score of 7-5 to the Indy Fuel on Friday night.

Matt Alvaro, Drake Rymsha, Matthew Boudens, Tyler Busch, and Marc-Antoine Pepin all found the net for the Komets.

Ryan Fanti stopped 24-of-30 shots for the Komets in goal, with Indy adding an empty-netter as well.

The Komets play their home opener on Saturday night at War Memorial Coliseum against the Cincinnati Cyclones. The puck drops at 7:30 p.m.