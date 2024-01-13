RAPID CITY, S.D. (WANE) – The Komets ended their road trip to Rapid City on a rough note with a 9-5 loss to the Rush on Saturday night.

After tying the game at 3-3 midway through the second period, the Komets surrendered six unanswered goals in Saturday’s loss.

Rapid City got on the board just over a minute into the game. However, Jake Johnson answered midway through the first period with his second goal of the season. The Rush countered with back-to-back goals to take a 3-1 lead to the first intermission.

Fort Wayne responded with goals from Ethan Keppen and Jack Dugan to tie the game at 3-3 with 11:25 to go in the second period. Rapid City’s Keanu Yamamoto scored in the final minutes of the period to put the Rush in front for good.

The Komets head back to Fort Wayne with an overall record of 18-16-3. They’ll host Worcester for three games starting Friday at 8 p.m.