FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Despite holding a 3-1 lead after the first period, the Komets couldn’t hang on in a 6-5 overtime loss at Memorial Coliseum on Sunday night.

After surrendering the first goal of the night, the Komets responded with three answered scores to close the first period with the lead. Matt Alvaro, Tye Felhaber and Drake Rymsha each scored for Fort Wayne in the first 20 minutes.

The Komets held onto the lead heading into the final intermission after both teams traded goals. Rymsha tallied his second goal of the night in that period.

Indy rallied in the final period after back-to-back goals from Spencer Watson. Two minutes later, Oliver Cooper crashed the puck into the net to give the Komets the lead back for the moment. However, Chad Yetman responded with an Indy Fuel goal to force overtime.

In the extra period, Cameron Hillis netted a power play goal to seal the comeback win for the Fuel.

The Komets head into the ECHL All-Star break with a 15-12-4-2 record, sitting in fifth place in the Central Division standings. Fort Wayne is back in action on Friday at Kalamazoo.