Komets drop game two against Wichita to even series

WICHITA, Kansas (WANE) – The Komets and Thunder will head to Fort Wayne with their best-of-five first round series knotted at one game apiece as Fort Wayne fell to Wichita 5-2 in game two on Wednesday night at the Wichita Ice Center to even the series.

Down 1-0 in the first, Justin Vaive got the Komets on the board to make it 1-1 after one.

In the second period the Thunder scored two goals to make it 3-1, but A.J. Jenks would find the next with less than eight minutes left in the frame to cut the deficit to 3-2 heading into the third.

Wichita added an insurance goal with 5:15 remaining then added an empty-netter with seven seconds left to set the final.

Dylan Ferguson stopped 31-of-35 shots in goal for the Komets.

The remainder of the series will now be played in Fort Wayne, starting with game three on Friday night at War Memorial Coliseum at 8 p.m.