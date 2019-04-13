Komets drop game one to Walleye Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

TOLEDO, Ohio (WANE) - The Komets allowed two goals within 23 seconds of each other in the third period and never recovered as Fort Wayne fell to Toledo 3-2 in game one of their best-of-seven ECHL first round playoff series Friday night at the Huntington Center.

The Walleye opened the scoring 9:16 into the first period when Matt Register beat Zach Fucale.

The game remained 1-0 in favor of the Walleye until 4:42 into the third period when a Cody Sol wrister was deflected into the goal by Komets rookie Jake Kamrass, knotting the score at one apiece.

At 9:26 Toledo reponded with a goal from Bryan Moore to make it 2-1. Just 23 seconds later at 9:49 Greg Wolfe would add another tally to the Toledo total, building the Walleye lead to 3-1.

Brady Shaw's powerplay goal with 1:26 remaining cut the deficit to 3-2 for Fort Wayne, but it would be the final lamplighter of the night.

Fucale stopped 35-of-38 shots in goal for the Komets.

Pat Nagle stopped 28-30 of shots for Toledo.

Game two of the series is set for Saturday at 7:35 p.m. in Toledo.