Komets drop game four, trail Walleye 3-1 in series

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - The Komets went 0-for-5 on the power play on the way to a 5-1 loss in game four of their first round playoff shootout against the Walleye with Toledo now taking a 3-1 lead in the best-of-seven series.

For the fourth time in as many games the Walleye scored first. David Pope's power play goal at 7:36 in the first period gave Toledo a 1-0 lead after one.

Toledo built at 3-0 lead thanks to goals from Dylan Sadowy and Zach Gallant, but the Komets got on the board with a Craig Cescon goal at 7:44 in the second period to make it a 3-1 game after two periods.

Toledo added an empty net goal to set the final at 5-1.

Zach Fucale stopped 19-of-23 shots in goal for the Komets.

Pat Nagle saved 23-of-24 for the Walleye.

Game five is set for Saturday night in Toledo at 7:35 p.m.