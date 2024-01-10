RAPID CITY, S.D. (WANE) – The Komets opened their string off three games in four days against the Rapid City Rush with a 4-1 loss Wednesday night in South Dakota.

Rapid City’s Maurizio Colella beat reigning ECHL Goaltender of the Week Tyler Parks for a goal in the first period to give Rapid City a 1-0 lead after one.

The Rush tallied two more goals in the second frame to build their lead to 3-0 heading into the third.

In the third period the Komets scored their lone goal of the night when Ethan De Jong tallied his first goal for Fort Wayne this season, but the Rush added an empty net goal with 29 seconds left to set the final at 4-1.

The Komets and Rush will play again on Friday in South Dakota at 9:05 p.m. Eastern.