CINCINNATI (WANE) – Former Komet Justin Vaive stung his old team with a power play goal early in third period, helping Cincinnati earn a 2-1 win over Fort Wayne. The Komets have now dropped back-to-back games on consecutive nights.

All three goals came during a Komets penalty kill on Sunday. Louie Caporusso scored on a power play just over a minute into the second period to put Cincinnati on the board. Late in the second, Darien Kielb connected on a short-handed goal to tie the game at 1-1.

With the game tied after the second intermission, Vaive connected on a game-winning goal just over a minute into the third period.

The Komets return to Memorial Coliseum on Friday to kick off a 3-game series against the Rapid City Rush. Friday’s game is scheduled to start at 8 p.m.