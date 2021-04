FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Komets defeated the Nailers on Friday night inside of the War Memorial Coliseum behind Brandon Hawkins three-goal night, 6-2.

Scoring for the Komets in the win:

Brandon Hawkins x3 (4:11/1st, 19:30/1st, 4:24/2nd)

Nick Boka (7:18/2nd)

Matthew Boudens (14:49/3rd)

Anthony Nellis (16:23/3rd)

The Komets return to action on Saturday night in Indy.