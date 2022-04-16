FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Komets closed the regular season with a roar, throttling Wheeling for the second time in as many days after a 5-0.

Anthony Petruzelli and Shawn Szydlowski got the scoring started for Fort Wayne in the first period. Jordan Martel and Mark Rassell also got in the scoring column with their first professional goals on Saturday.

Goalie Sam Harvey was also untouchable at the net, racking up 29 saves while holding Wheeling scoreless.

Following Saturday’s ECHL results, Fort Wayne and Wheeling will meet in the first round of the Kelly Cup Playoffs. Game one is scheduled for Friday at 8 p.m. at Memorial Coliseum.