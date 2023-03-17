KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WANE) – The Komets kicked off a stretch of three road games in three days with 5-3 win at Kalamazoo on Friday night that saw the Komets outscore the Wings 4-0 in the third period.

Down 3-1 heading into the final frame of regulation, Mark Rassell’s 18th goal of the year cut the deficit to just one a little over five minutes into the third period. Drake Rymsha’s 20th goal of the year tied the game at three, with Rassell’s second goal of the nights giving the Komets a 4-3 lead with seven minutes remaining. Matt Alvaro added an empty-netter to set the final at 5-3.

Ryan Fanti stopped 34-of-37 shots in goal for the Komets.

The Komets are back in action on Saturday at 7 p.m. when they play at the Indy Fuel.