FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Komets winning streak now stands at six games after Fort Wayne rolled to a 5-2 win over the Iowa Heartlanders on Sunday.

Trailing 1-0 after one period, the Komets stormed back to take a 2-1 lead heading into the final intermission. Shawn Boudrias netted his 16th goal of the season early in the period to tie the game. Drake Rymsha followed through with a go-ahead goal six minutes later to give the Komets their first lead of the evening.

Goalie Rylan Parenteau made his most impressive save since joining the Komets earlier in the season. While attempting to kill a penalty, Parenteau sprawled out to block a shot with his right leg, helping the Komets preserve the 2-1 lead.

The Komets would add some insurance in the third period thanks to goals from Blake Siebenaler, Samuel Dove-McFalls, and an empty-netter from Boudrias.

Fort Wayne begins a 3-game road trip to the Allen Americans on Thursday, with the first matchup scheduled to begin at 8:05 p.m.