FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Komets wrapped up preseason play on a high note with a 5-3 win over the Iowa Heartlanders on Sunday at Memorial Coliseum.

Five different players scored for the Komets in Sunday’s exhibition win. 2-way player Jack Dugan put the Komets on the board just over 12 minutes into the game. Iowa answered back with a goal just before the first intermission to tie the game at 1-1.

The Komets dominated the second 20-minute stanza. Logan Dowhaniunk put the Komets back in front nearly nine minutes into the game. Xavier Cormier added an insurance goal, then Shawn Szydlowski beat the second period buzzer by scoring with tenths of a second remaining.

Ture Linden gave the Komets a 5-1 lead minutes into the third period. Despite allowing a pair of late goals, Brett Brochu racked up 21 saves in Sunday’s win.

The Komets kick off regular season play on Friday at the Indy Fuel. Fort Wayne’s home opener is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 21 at 7:30 against Indy.