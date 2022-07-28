FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The Fort Wayne Komets have traded the rights to defenseman Matt Murphy to Iowa for forward Kaid Oliver. Goaltender Rylan Toth and defenseman Aiden Jamieson have agreed to terms.

Oliver, 22, skated 70 games in his rookie season with the Iowa Heartlanders. The White Rock, British Columbia, native netted 15 goals, while adding 35 assists for a total of 50 points. He also skated one game with the Iowa Wild of the AHL.

Last season, Murphy suited up for 21 games with the Komets, while also making appearances with Abbotsford and Providence of the AHL.

Toth, 26, made his pro debut last season after posting an 11-5-1 record and a 2.34 goals-against average, with a save percentage of .920 for the University of British Columbia. The 6’2 netminder played one game with the Abbotsford Canucks of the AHL. The Saskatoon, Saskatchewan native also served as an emergency backup for the Vancouver Canucks in the NHL.

Jamieson, 26, played four seasons for Dalhousie University, appearing in 89 games and scoring nine goals, while adding 28 assists. The lefthanded defenseman also played in 203 games in the OHL, accumulating 71 points (5g, 66a).

The team will open up the season on October 21, at Indy, with the home opener on October 22, against Cincinnati.