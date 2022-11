FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Komets have traded goalie Owen Savory to the Kansas City Mavericks for cash.

Savory had not appeared in a regular season game for the Komets, but did play in one preseason game for Fort Wayne. He has most recently been on loan to the AHL’s Rockford IceHogs.

The team plays at home this Friday versus Toledo starting at 8:00 p.m.