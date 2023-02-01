FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Komets have traded defenseman Max Balinson to Orlando for cash. Balinson, 26, played six games with the Komets and did not register a point.
The team hosts Kalamazoo this Friday and Iowa on Sunday.
by: Shane Albahrani - Komets Media Relations
