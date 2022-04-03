WHEELING, W. Va. (WANE) – For the first time since late November, the Komets have lost three straight games after a souring 5-1 loss in Wheeling.

After no score through the end of the first period, Wheeling went on the board first with a pair of goals from Chris Ortiz and Tim Doherty. Fort Wayne answered with their lone goal of the day by Matt Alvaro, but that was as close as they could cut the deficit.

With seven games left in the regular season, Fort Wayne remains in second place in the Central Division, but their margin over third place Cincinnati continues to shrink. Fort Wayne has also not clinched a playoff spot yet.

The Komets return to the Coliseum to host Toledo for the next two games starting Wednesday.