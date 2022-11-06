CORALVILLE, Iowa (WANE) – The Komets fell to a previously winless Iowa Heartlanders team, 7-2, on Sunday afternoon.

Fort Wayne scored first less than two minutes in the game after Clark Hiebert scored his first professional goal. However, Iowa answered with three unanswered goals to take a 3-1 lead early in the second period.

The Komets’ Drake Rymsha cut the deficit to one goal midway in the second period, but that was the final Fort Wayne goal on the day.

The Komets return to Memorial Coliseum on Friday to host rival Toledo at 8 p.m.