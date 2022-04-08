FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – After beating rival Toledo by a score of 5-3 on Wednesday night the Walleye extracted their revenge at the Coliseum on Friday, topping Fort Wayne 6-2 in front of 7,526 fans.

The Komets got a pair of goal from Matt Alvaro in the first period, but trailed 3-2 after 20 minutes of action.

Toledo added three goals in the second period on the way to the 6-2 win. Brandon Hawkins, who played for the Komets last year, had two goals on the night for the Walleye.

Sam Harvey allowed 5 goals on 12 shots in 24:31 minutes of action before being replaced by Jordan Papirny.

The Komets have just four regular season games remaining. They’re back in action Saturday and Sunday with a pair of road games at Kalamazoo.