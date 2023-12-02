CINCINNATI (WANE) – The Komets are stuck in a 3-game losing streak after a 4-1 setback at the Cincinnati Cyclones.

After a scoreless first period, Cincinnati cracked the scoreboard first with a Jalen Smereck goal at the 3:36 mark. Komets captain Morgan Adams-Moisan responded by tapping in his eighth goal of the season. The Komets could have gone in front on a Matt Wedman goal, but officials waived off the score due to goaltender interference.

Cincinnati capitalized by scoring late in the second period on a Lincoln Griffin goal. Louie Caporusso and Zack Andrusiak padded onto Cincinnati’s lead to put the game away.

Fort Wayne looks to snap their losing skid on Sunday at the Indy Fuel. That game is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m.