FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Komets are skidding at the wrong time after a 5-4 loss to the Indy Fuel in the home regular season finale. Fort Wayne has now lost seven of their last eight games.

Once again, the Komets gave up another early goal as Alex Wideman delivered a power play goal just a minute into Saturday’s game. Fort Wayne’s Jake Johnson, a recent signee from national champion Quinnipiac, knotted the game at 1-1 two minutes later. After another Fuel goal, Shawn Boudrias tied the game with his 33rd goal of the season.

Both teams traded goals in the second period to make it a 3-3 game heading into the final period.

Indy retook the lead four minutes into the final period, but Sam Dove-McFalls tied the game again with just over 13 minutes remaining.

In the closing minutes, several Komets were penalized after a major scuffle with less than five minutes to go. Indy’s Kyle Maksimovich scored during a 5-on-3 opportunity to give the Fuel the lead for good.

The Komets close the regular season on Sunday at Toledo before opening postseason play against Cincinnati.