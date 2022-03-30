FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Komets knocked off the Wheeling Nailers for the second time in four days after a 4-1 win on Wednesday.

Fort Wayne scored a pair of goals in the opening minutes, first from Shaun Boudrias less than three minutes in, then from Anthony Petruzelli four minutes later. Zach Pochiro and Will Graber each scored late in the third period.

Sam Harvey continued his strong play at the net, collecting 36 saves and only allowing one goal on Wednesday.

The Komets face Central Division frontrunners Toledo on Friday.