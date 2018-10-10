Komets continue to trim down roster as season opener nears

Copyright by WANE - All rights reserved

FORT WAYNE, Ind. - The Komets announced Tuesday that four players have been released. Chase Phelps (F), Jake Hauswirth (F) and Oskari Halme (D) have been released from tryout agreements and Mathieu Nadeau (D) has been placed on waivers.

The Komets also announced Tuesday that forward Charley Graaskamp has been traded to the Greenville Swamp Rabbits for cash consideration.

The 2018-19 roster falls to 22 players including12 forwards, seven defensemen and three goaltenders.

The Komets will launch the 2018-19 season with two road games this weekend. The Komets travel to Indy to face the intrastate rival Fuel Friday at 7:35pm for the season opener. Saturday the Komets skate at Cincinnati at 7:35pm.