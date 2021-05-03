Komets complete rally against Fuel winning in overtime

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – The Komets completed the comeback with 20 seconds to go in the third period. Fort Wayne tied the game with a shot from Matt Murphy and Stephen Harper called game with a minute left to play in the first overtime for the Komets win, 5-4.

Scoring in the Komets win:

Anthony Nellis (7:07/2nd, 3:02/3rd)

Alan Lyszczarczyk (10:16/3rd)

Matt Murphy (19:39/3rd)

Stephen Harper (6:00/OT1)

Up next, The Komets return to action on Tuesday against the Fuel, that game will also be played in Indy before the two teams return to Fort Wayne for a home-weekend series.

