Komets comeback falls short in rubber match against Adirondack

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (WANE) – Another slow start plagued the Komets in a 4-3 loss to the Adirondack Thunder on Saturday.

Fort Wayne surrendered three goals in the first period to trail, 3-0, heading into the second. A pair of goals by Shawn Szydlowski and Anthony Petruzelli cut the deficit to one midway through the second period.

Robbie Payne added one goal late in the second period, which would go on to be the game-winner for Adirondack.

The Komets head home to host the Indy Fuel on Wednesday at the Coliseum.