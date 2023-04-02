FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Despite leading by two goals with seven minutes remaining, the Komets collapsed in a 5-4 loss to Iowa Heartlanders on Sunday.

The loss concludes a rough weekend for Fort Wayne where the Komets went 0-3 against Kalamazoo, South Carolina and Iowa.

Leading 4-2 late in the third period, the Komets surrendered three goals in less than four minutes. Jake Durflinger scored Iowa’s game-winning goal with just over three minutes left to complete the comeback.

Drake Rymsha led Fort Wayne in scoring with two goals. Darien Kielb and Garrett Van Whye also chipped in with a goal for the Komets.

Fort Wayne looks to snap their 3-game losing skid on Friday against Kalamazoo. That game is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m.