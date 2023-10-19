FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – On Friday night in Indianapolis a new season will get underway for the Komets, and that means a new head coach will make his debut for the orange and black.

33-year old Jesse Kallechy was named Fort Wayne’s head coach in June, and the former goalie says he’s excited to see what his first season at the helm will hold.

Kallechy’s originally from Alberta, Canada, but his parents moved to Indianapolis ten years ago for his father’s job – so he will have quite a contingent of friends and family at Indiana Farmers Coliseum on Friday for the season opener.

While Kallechy hasn’t had a chance to explore Fort Wayne much outside of the rink, he’s eagerly anticipating the home opener at the Jungle on Saturday night against Indy even though he’s never played or coached at War Memorial Coliseum before.