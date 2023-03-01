FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – With only a month and a half left in the ECHL regular season, the Komets are looking to right the ship after dropping all four games last week during an east coast road swing.

Tonight, the Komets host rival Toledo at 7:30 p.m. at War Memorial Coliseum, with the first-place Walleye presenting a tough challenge according to Fort Wayne head coach Ben Boudreau.

Boudreau spoke with WANE-TV after Wednesday’s morning shootaround, addressing his team’s recent play and what he wants to see from the Komets leading up to the playoffs.