FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – With nine games to go in the ECHL regular season, the Komets are on the cusp of clinching the final playoff spot in the Central Division.

With a win and a Wheeling loss on Friday, Fort Wayne would lock up the fourth and final spot in their division.

While the playoffs appear to be in hand, head coach Ben Boudreau is continuing to emphasize consistency with this team. Fort Wayne continues to be one of the best offensive teams in the ECHL with 241 goals scored this season, tied for third in the league. However, the Komets have also surrendered 241 goals this season, second worst in the league.

Fort Wayne visits Kalamazoo on Friday, with that game scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.