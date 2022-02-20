FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Komets closed a 4-game home stand with a 5-2 win over the Kalamazoo Wings on Sunday night.

After taking a 2-goal lead to the first intermission, Kalamazoo answered back with a pair of goals to tie the game, 2-2.

Will Graber then pulled off perhaps the best assist of the season, flipping the puck over the net before landing on the stick of Lynden McCallum. McCallum knocked in the go-ahead goal, which would ultimately be the game-winner.

Fort Wayne gets a week off before visiting the Iowa Heartlanders for a 2-game series on Friday and Saturday.