Komets clip Wings on Wednesday night

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Brady Shaw’s second goal of the game – and 20th goal of the season – came just over five minutes into the third period and gave the Komets a lead they would never relinquish in a 5-4 win over visiting Kalamazoo on Wednesday night in front of 6,688 fans at War Memorial Coliseum.

Shaw’s goal gave the Komets a 4-3 lead, then three minutes later Drake Rymsha ricocheted a shot off a Kalamazoo defender and into the net to up Fort Wayne’s lead to 5-3. It was Rymsha’s eight goal for Fort Wayne this season.

Kalamazoo scored with just over eight minutes to go in regulation, but Dylan Ferguson would allow no more in stopping 27-of-31 shots in between the pipes for the Komets to close out the win.

The Komets are back in action on Friday night when they host Toledo at 8:05 p.m. at War Memorial Coliseum.